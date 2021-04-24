Bhagyashree on fear and anxiety amid Covid-19: 'We tend to push ourselves deeper into the quicksand of depression'

Actor Bhagyashree on Saturday shared a workout video and spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic. In an Instagram video, she was seen trying to run forward but the elastic band around her waist kept pulling her back. She compared the process with the ongoing pandemic.

She captioned the post, "We are one....As a humanity together, facing the most challenging times. Yet each have their own battles individually, & dealing with them is not an option but the need to survive. Of late...every individual that posts or talks about a scenario other than the present disaster around us is targeted as being insensitive. I believe that if we constantly live in fear, in a state of unhappiness, worry and anxiety we tend to attract it more and push ourselves deeper into the quicksand of depression."

"It's not that I have been unaffected, my loved ones too have suffered, I too have lost people dear to me.. I too still have the after effects of Covid19. However, I choose to represent hope n happiness. Helping those in need is a part of our everyday lives, not something we have to put out on social media to get brownie points," she added.

"Media is used differently by different people. News: Tv/print/digital is meant to provide us facts. Social Media can be used to create awareness but is also used as hope, encouragement. Let us all as a humanity avoid negativity for our social and mental welfare. Be kind and respectful. Saying sorry is not difficult .. if I have hurt any feelings in any of my social media posts, i humbly apologize. Be happy people and try and spread happiness," she concluded the post.

Reacting to her post, several fans dropped comments complimenting her. A fan wrote, "U r such a lovely lady...i love each and everything u say and write...Positivity zindabad." Another fan wrote, "Lots of love to all those who keep inspiring people towards positivity ..tq for such nice note mam.." A third fan wrote, "You are so beautiful inside out. Love your approach towards life. Find good in everything and anything and spread smiles across. Love you and your beautiful smile . Stay blessed!" "You are an inspiration. Your videos motivate me always," wrote another.

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyaar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. She then married Himalay Dassani in 1990 and has two children--son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika. Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018. Currently, she has films such as Radhe Shyam and Thalaivi in the pipeline.