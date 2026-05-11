Bhagyashree opens up about why she got paid more than Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya: ‘It’s a business strategy’

Maine Pyar Kiya emerged as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 1989, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film marked Bhagyashree’s acting debut and became a defining moment in her career. For Salman, it was only his second film after the 1988 release Biwi Ho To Aisi, but the movie catapulted him to stardom and established him as one of Bollywood’s most promising young actors.

Bhagyashree and Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989).

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However, in a surprising contrast to the long-standing gender pay gap in the entertainment industry – where male actors are often paid more than their female counterparts – Maine Pyar Kiya saw an unusual reversal. According to reports, Bhagyashree was paid significantly more than Salman for the film, despite it being her debut project, while Salman already had prior acting experience.

Bhagyashree explains why she was paid more than Salman Khan

In a recent interview with Zoom, Bhagyashree explained that an actor’s remuneration often comes down to the basic economics of demand and supply. She said producers make casting decisions from a “simple business” perspective, choosing actors based on the value they bring to a project and the fee they quote. According to her, if another actor offers similar qualities at a lower price, producers would not hesitate to replace the original choice.

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{{^usCountry}} The 57-year-old actor said, “It depends on a lot of supply and demand. It is a simple business when we talk about money. A woman might put in hard work, but if the producer or director feels that she is replaceable by someone else who is offering a better price, then they will stick to the price that they are willing to pay to that particular actress. At that point in time, the actress would have to make a decision on whether she was willing to let go of the work that’s coming to her, and allow someone else to take it. Unless women in general come together and say this is what we are supposed to get paid, it is not going to happen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 57-year-old actor said, “It depends on a lot of supply and demand. It is a simple business when we talk about money. A woman might put in hard work, but if the producer or director feels that she is replaceable by someone else who is offering a better price, then they will stick to the price that they are willing to pay to that particular actress. At that point in time, the actress would have to make a decision on whether she was willing to let go of the work that’s coming to her, and allow someone else to take it. Unless women in general come together and say this is what we are supposed to get paid, it is not going to happen.” {{/usCountry}}

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Bhagyashree further added that, much like any other business, the entertainment industry is driven by constant negotiation and compromise. She noted that there is almost always someone willing to settle for lower pay, longer working hours, or different kinds of roles. According to her, the “standard” in the industry is that someone is always ready to bargain and take a step back, which is what makes it such a “volatile market.”

Bhagyashree compares film pricing with buying a house

In the same conversation, Bhagyashree explained that film remuneration often functions much like a regular business model, where added value plays a major role in determining cost.

She shared, “When you are working with a person, it is not just only about pay, but you also need to like working with that person. When you buy a flat, you are ready to pay a little bit extra because it has a swimming pool, etc. Why do you do that? And when you don’t need those things, you are ready to compromise and pay less. So I think it’s a business strategy.”

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Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dasani right after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya. After a few films opposite her husband, she stepped away from films to raise her kids. The actor made a comeback years later with Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. In the recent years, Bhagyasahree has worked in films like Radhe Shyam, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Raja Shivaji.

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