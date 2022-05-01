Bhagyashree reveals how ‘possessive husband’ wouldn't let her work in films with romantic scenes

Actor Bhagyashree has revealed that her husband Himalay Dasani was 'very possessive' which narrowed her 'spectrum of films' to work in. In a new interview, Bhagyashree also opened up about her husband's family who couldn't understand 'anything of the way life was outside'. She also said that when she would 'step foot into the house' her life would change as she would no longer be 'Bhagyashree the actress'. (Also Read | Bhagyashree, husband Himalay Dassani revisit old school, recall how she got him to say 'I love you'. Watch)

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). In the film, she essayed the role of Suman and featured opposite Salman Khan. Bhagyashree worked with Himalay in Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul (1989), Tyagi and Paayal (1992).

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree said, “I got married into a household which had nothing to do with films. So they could not understand anything of the way life was outside and literally, when I was working the moment I would step foot into the house my life would change. I would no longer be Bhagyashree the actress and there would be so many things that you would have to do hands-on as any other housewife does and I would be doing all of that.”

Speaking about work and her husband, she said, "I would have definitely liked to work with him at that point of time though I didn't put my foot down. But also the kinds of films that were being made and having a very possessive husband. Let me tell you he was really possessive. It gave me a lesser spectrum of films that I could have worked on without him, which I did. I did a couple of films without him but the spectrum became so much lesser because there would be romance in the film and there would be scenes in the film and he wasn't very comfortable with me doing those films. So yes that made it an impossible task for me to say yes to those films because I prioritised us first."

Bhagyashree has starred in several films such as Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi (1993), Sautan Ki Sautan (1997), Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Red Alert: The War Within (2010) and Seetharama Kalyana (2019). She has also directed the television series Studio One (2005). Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalay in 1990. They share two children--son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani.

