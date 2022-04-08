Bhagyashree, husband Himalay Dassani revisit old school, recall how she got him to say 'I love you'. Watch

Actor Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani currently appear as contestants on Star Plus show Smart Jodi. In the upcoming episode of the show, the couple can be seen reliving their school romance. Bhagyashree also narrated the story of how she made Himalay says “I love you” to her. Also Read: Bhagyashree fights back tears, recalls family's objection to her husband: 'There was no one at my wedding, except him'

In a promo clip shared by Star Plus's Instagram handle, Bhagyashree and Himalay, who met during their school days, can be seen revisiting the place. “Saari school ki yaadien tazaa ho gayi (we relived all our school memories)." Bhagyashree remembered that the couple was hesitant about separating after school and that’s when Himalay confessed his love for her. “That’s why I made him say I love you,” says Bhagyashree.

In an old episode of the show, Bhagyashree said that the couple tied the knot despite family's objection and how no one from her family attended their wedding. She said, “Mere liye shaadi mein koi nahi tha, sivaaye inke. Jab maine mummy papa se kaha ki main shaadi karna chahti hu inse, woh nahi maane. Maa baap ke baccho ke liye sapne hote hain lekin baccho ke apne sapne bhi hote hain aur kabhi kabhi, unke sapne unhe jeene dena chaiye. Kyuki aakhir mein, unki zindagi hai, unhe jini hai. (There was no one at my wedding except him. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree to it. Parents have dreams for their children but the children also have dreams of their own. And sometimes you should let them realise their dreams. At the end of the day, it's their life that they need to live).”

Himalay and Bhagyashree tied the knot in 1990. The two later welcomed their kids, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani, both of whom are actors.

