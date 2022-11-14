Bhavana Pandey enjoys her afternoon with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor in Monaco , calls it 'best times'

Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram to share pictures with actor-husband Chunky Panday, interior designer Gauri Khan, actor Sanjay Kapoor among others from Monaco trip. She called it ‘best times.' Recently, Gauri attended a wedding in Monaco with a host of industry friends such as Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others. (Also read: Gauri Khan stuns in silver gown, dances on stage with Manish Malhotra at Monaco wedding. Watch)

Bhavana shared a selfie with her husband under a clear sky with lots of greenery in the background. She worein butterfly printed hoodie with dark sunglasses. Chunky wore a black sweatshirt with blue jeans. Bhavana posted a picture with Gauri. Gauri wore a dark-coloured sweater with a white top and jeans. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and pendant around her neck. Bhavana kept her hand on Gauri's shoulder while posing for the camera. She also shared a group picture featuring Chunky, Kanika Sanger, Girish Sanger and Sanjay Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Bhavana wrote, “Afternoons (hot beverage and blue heart emojis) #besttimes not without @sanjaykapoor2500 (zany face emoji).” Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped laughing, face palm and red heart emojis). His daughter Shanaya Kapoor posted laughing and two heart emojis on the pictures.

Reacting to the pictures, Bhavana's fans wrote, “Made for each another. Wishing you healthier and happier life to both (Bhavana and Chunky)of you!” Another fan commented, “Stunning pictures.” Other fan wrote, “God bless you all.”

Many celebrities were in Monaco to attend the wedding. Jewellery designer Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin-actor Karisma Kapoor also shared their pictures from the festivities in Monaco on Instagram. Karan reshared a picture of himself with many celebs that was originally shared by Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Shweta Bachchan and wrote, "Monaco diaries.” The group picture featured Gauri too.

Bhavana was seen with Maheep Kapoor and Gauri Khan in Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan, season 7 and had candid conversations on married life and work.

