Bhediya song Thumkeshwari: 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor makes a cameo in Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon dance number

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have shared the music video for their dance number Thumkeshwari from their upcoming film Bhediya. As the two go on to groove together in a grand setup with several background dancers, its Shraddha Kapoor's entry and Varun's dance step inspired from Salman Khan's Jumme Ki Raat that attract attention. Also read: Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan transforms into 'icchhadhaari bhediya'

Varun's dance step that involves him holding and grooving with Kriti Sanon's dupatta reminds us of Salman Khan's step from the film Kick, which had him grooving with Jacqueline's skirt clenched in his teeth. The song also has Shraddha making an appearance in the same costume as Kriti's, pointing at her return as Stree's mysterious woman who ended up taking Stree's powers in the climax.

Thumkeshwari has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King. The music is given by Sachin-Jigar. Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak play Varun's friends in the film and are seen dancing in the song.

Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after 2018 film Stree and 2021 film Roohi. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf. Kriti seems to be in the role of a veterinary doctor with short hair.

Talking about working on the song, Kriti said, “I had an absolute ball shooting for Thumkeshwari. I was sharing screen space with Varun after a very long time and we have never worked on this kind of a grand track together. This was quite the memorable experience”.

