Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 8: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film set to cross 100 crore today

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to have a strong run at the box office a week after its release. The horror-comedy by Anees Bazmee, which also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra among others, is set to cross the ₹100 crore mark on its second Saturday. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 beats Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi's 1st week collection

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures for the film on Saturday, stating that it collected ₹6:52 crore on its second Friday. He said that the film is expected to do better numbers over the weekend. The collection on day 8 has taken the film's total earnings to ₹ 98.57 crore. Taran noted that the film remained unaffected by the release of Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek in theatres on Friday, May 28.

By crossing the ₹100 crore mark on Saturday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will become Kartik's second film to hit a century. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a film by Luv Ranjan that came out in 2018, did a total business of ₹152.75 crore. It also starred Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Alok Nath among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had already become Kartik's biggest opener with its first-day earnings of ₹14.11 crore. It also beat the first week collections of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which released in February this year. The Kashmir Files had collected ₹97.30 crore in its first week, Gangubai Kathiawadi collected ₹68.93 cr, while, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected ₹92.5 cr.

The horror-comedy is a standalone sequel to the popular 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel. Rajpal Yadav is the only actor from the original, who has returned i

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON