Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 1 collection: Film becomes Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener, earns 14 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has revived Bollywood’s business after a long dry spell. The horror-comedy by Anees Bazmee, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav among others, received a good opening at the box office despite low ticket costs. Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 review: Kartik Aaryan-starrer holds its ground against the original; Tabu steals the show

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Saturday that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has received a “fantastic” opening at the box office with a total business of ₹14.11 crore in India. He also noted that the film has become Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opener.

Taran tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings joy, gives hope, boosts morale, revives biz... Silences naysayers, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... fantastic Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's biggest opener... Fri ₹ 14.11 cr. #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh says Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a fantastic opening day.

The last Bollywood release in the theatres was Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani, and Shalini Pandey. The directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar could only collect ₹3 crore net on its opening day, similar to the day 1 earnings of the recent films Attack, Jersey, Runway 34, and Heropanti 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also crossed the opening day earnings of Bollywood's last bonaf Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, led by Alia Bhatt, had collected ₹10.50 crore after its release on February 25.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the standalone sequel to the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Amisha Patel, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav is the only cast member from the first part who reprised his role in the sequel as Chhote Pandit.

The Hindustan Times review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reads, “While there's nothing common in this sequel and the first part--except Manjulika--the background score and the song Ami Je Tomar constantly take you back to the 2009 film and you again end up comparing. Nevertheless, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a fresh story and it holds its ground.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON