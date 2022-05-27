Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba and Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit have a 'pawry' in BTS video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken a dry spell for the industry and earned ₹84 crores in the first six days of its release. The film is a standalone sequel to the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Rajpal Yadav is the only cast member from the first part who reprised his role in the sequel as Chota Pandit. In the sequel, Chota Pandit continued to provide comedic relief alongside Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba, and the off-camera scenes were also not very different. Also Read| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 6 collection: Film could cross ₹100 crore by this weekend

Kartik recently took to his Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot, which showed him having the best time with Rajpal. He captioned the video, "Chota Pandit aur Rooh Baba ki Pawry ho rahi hai (Chota Pandit and Rooh Baba are partying together)."

The video showed Rajpal and Kartik in a Lamborghini as the song Lamborghini played in the background. Rajpal, who has white paint on his face as a part of his character, said he should leave the car to avoid dirtying it. They also have a laugh about Chota Pandit's signature hairstyle as he plays with it.

Fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section and praised their acting skills. One wrote, "He's such a fab actor. You guys were fire together," while another commented, "Loved the film, laughed and really loved your dialogues with Chota Pandit. Entire theatre audience was laughing."

Rajpal had previously said that it was a great experience for him to work with Kartik. He told Free Press Journal, "The experience of working with Kartik was great. Haste khelte Kartik ne iss film mein kaam kiya hai (I had a lot of fun working on this movie). It was a challenging role for Kartik but believe me, he has done a fantastic job. When we met on the first day, it didn't feel even for a moment like we've not met before."

Apart from Kartik and Rajpal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Sanjay Mishra among others. The film is expected to collec over ₹100 crores in its second weekend.

