Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba tap dances, does the moonwalk. Watch

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song is out and has Kartik Aaryan in a black suit, showing some stylish dance moves with a mix of tap dancing and moonwalk. As he grooves to the beats, which are partially similar to the original Akshay Kumar version, a cat also makes an appearance in the song. However, the song is a far cry from the peppy original that had Akshay grooving in a tee and denims. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Kiara Advani is the new Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan is too afraid to deal with her. Watch

Kartik launched the song across four cities--Chandigarh, Lucknow, Delhi and Gurgaon in 24 hours. It has been sung by Neeraj Shridhar with music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam and additional lyrics by Mandy Gill (Jam8).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features an all new cast including Kartik, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Sanjay Mishra. Rajpal Yadav is the only cast member from the first part as he returns as the priest Chhota Pandit. Claiming that there are three pandits in the new film, director Anees Bazmee said, “Rajpal was fantastic in the first film, along with the rest of the cast including Paresh Rawal ji. Here, when we were writing the sequel, there were three pandit characters. That gave me the opportunity to get Rajpal on board again.”

The 2007 film, directed by Priyadarshan, featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist, who is tasked to find out the reason behind supernatural activities in a mansion. The sequel has Kartik Aaryan in a role similar to that of Akshay.

Director Anees Bazmee has said he wants to mount the film purely as a horror comedy and letting go off the original film's psychological thriller element to avoid any "direct comparisons". He said, “When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar. If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film.”

