Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer: Kiara Advani is the new Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan is too afraid to deal with her. Watch

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer shows Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani facing supernatural activities in a haunted haveli. Tabu looks mysterious in her role while Rajpal Yadav's Chhote Pandit is back from the original. 
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer. 
Updated on Apr 26, 2022 01:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

As Kartik Aaryan steps into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, a fresh dose of horror and comedy is expected from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This time, instead of Vidya Balan, Manjulika's spirit takes up Kiara Advani's body while Kartik's Rooh Baba struggles to deal with it. The trailer that released on Tuesday showed all from Kartik and Kiara's love story in the film to the return of Manjulika after 15 years. As the supporting cast finds ways to fight the spirit, not everyone is ready to face the situation, especially Kartik. 

The trailer also had glimpses of Tabu in a myterious role, return of Rajpal Yadav as Chhote Pandit, a ghost wedding and black magic in progress and a bit of song and dance sequences as well. 

While the original horror-comedy was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal and Ameesha Patel; only one actor -- Rajpal Yadav remains a constant in both the films as he reprises his role of Chhote Pandit. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee and is a standalone sequel to the 2007 film.

Hours before the trailer release, the new Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poster introduced us to the extended star cast. Sanjay Mishra was seen with long white hair as he was seen standing in a dhoti-kurta on the right side of the poster. Tabu was seen in a green saree while Kiara was in a lehenga choli. Kartik struck his trademark pose while sitting on a chair, dressed in black costume. The poster also shows a man dressed as a king in a sherwani and turban, sporting a long white beard. Another is seen in a suit and turban, while jumping up in the air.

The film also stars Amar Upadhyay of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame, Milind Gunaji and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20.

