Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar film has a solid jump, crosses 112 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunited once again for a horror comedy, and fans have given a clear thumbs up to the duo. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it still managed to show growth after a decent start at the box office. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on its second Saturday and has now shown more growth on Sunday.

Bhooth Bangla box office update

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the Priyadarshan film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bhooth Bangla collected ₹12.50 crore on Sunday. It is a growth from Saturday, when the film earned ₹10.75 crore. Bhooth Bangla ₹84.4 crore by the end of its first week. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹134.98 crore and the total India net collections to ₹113.40 crore.

The film has also been doing well overseas and has already crossed the ₹130 crore mark.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Akshay and Priyadarshan’s second horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

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{{^usCountry}} The film also features Asrani and was released posthumously. “Sometimes a picture isn't just a fragment of memories... it captures an entire journey. This picture is from the shoot of our Bhooth Bangla... My second-to-last film with Asrani ji. We did a total of 12 films together, and in every single one, I learned something new from him… it was like a masterclass every single time,” wrote Akshay to pay tribute to him ahead of the film’s release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film also features Asrani and was released posthumously. “Sometimes a picture isn't just a fragment of memories... it captures an entire journey. This picture is from the shoot of our Bhooth Bangla... My second-to-last film with Asrani ji. We did a total of 12 films together, and in every single one, I learned something new from him… it was like a masterclass every single time,” wrote Akshay to pay tribute to him ahead of the film’s release. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to add, “Comedy seemed so effortless when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and will always remain so. Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... For me, this isn't just a film, it's a memory... it's a tribute... it's a salute to that legend Asrani ji, you'll always be remembered,” Asrani, famous for his jail warden role in Sholay, died on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. He will also be seen in Haiwaan with Akshay, incidentally also directed by Priyadarshan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add, “Comedy seemed so effortless when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and will always remain so. Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... For me, this isn't just a film, it's a memory... it's a tribute... it's a salute to that legend Asrani ji, you'll always be remembered,” Asrani, famous for his jail warden role in Sholay, died on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. He will also be seen in Haiwaan with Akshay, incidentally also directed by Priyadarshan. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta.

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