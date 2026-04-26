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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar film has a solid jump, crosses 112 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: The horror comedy also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Apr 26, 2026 10:22 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunited once again for a horror comedy, and fans have given a clear thumbs up to the duo. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it still managed to show growth after a decent start at the box office. The film crossed the 100 crore mark on its second Saturday and has now shown more growth on Sunday.

Bhooth Bangla box office update

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar plays the lead in the Priyadarshan film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bhooth Bangla collected 12.50 crore on Sunday. It is a growth from Saturday, when the film earned 10.75 crore. Bhooth Bangla 84.4 crore by the end of its first week. This brings the total India gross collections to 134.98 crore and the total India net collections to 113.40 crore.

The film has also been doing well overseas and has already crossed the 130 crore mark.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Akshay and Priyadarshan’s second horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

Bhooth Bangla marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta.

 
priyadarshan akshay kumar box office
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