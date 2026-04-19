Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses 50 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3 (updated live): The horror-comedy which marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after a decade opened to decent reviews. The film had a strong opening and has shown growth over the first weekend. (Also read: Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar)

Bhooth Bangla box office update at 7 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: The Akshay Kumar film is performing well.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹17.79 crore on its third day of release so far. It is a marked growth compared to the first two days, indicating a strong word of mouth on social media as viewers are excited to see how Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion can recreate the magic on screen.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹62.99 crore and total India net to ₹52.79 crore so far. Bhooth Bangla collected ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, the film performed well on Thursday, collecting an ₹3.50 crore net from paid previews. On its second day, the film earned ₹19 crore.

About Bhooth Bangla

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila). She suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace, courtesy of their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But the lore goes that nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens next forms the rest of the story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila). She suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace, courtesy of their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But the lore goes that nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens next forms the rest of the story. {{/usCountry}}

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"This was the right film for both of us. We couldn't get the film till now because she was busy in her place, I was busy in my place, and Priyan sir was busy somewhere else. So, now you have got a chance. But now I will request Tabu ji and Priyan sir that you won't have this complaint," Akshay Kumar told at the trailer launch of the film.

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