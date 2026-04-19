...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses 50 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3 (updated live): The film marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 15 years.

Apr 19, 2026 07:25 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
Advertisement

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3 (updated live): The horror-comedy which marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after a decade opened to decent reviews. The film had a strong opening and has shown growth over the first weekend. (Also read: Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar)

Bhooth Bangla box office update at 7 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3: The Akshay Kumar film is performing well.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bhooth Bangla has collected 17.79 crore on its third day of release so far. It is a marked growth compared to the first two days, indicating a strong word of mouth on social media as viewers are excited to see how Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion can recreate the magic on screen.

This brings the total India gross collections to 62.99 crore and total India net to 52.79 crore so far. Bhooth Bangla collected 12.25 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, the film performed well on Thursday, collecting an 3.50 crore net from paid previews. On its second day, the film earned 19 crore.

About Bhooth Bangla

"This was the right film for both of us. We couldn't get the film till now because she was busy in her place, I was busy in my place, and Priyan sir was busy somewhere else. So, now you have got a chance. But now I will request Tabu ji and Priyan sir that you won't have this complaint," Akshay Kumar told at the trailer launch of the film.

 
akshay kumar
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy crosses 50 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.