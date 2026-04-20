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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4 (updated live): Akshay Kumar film sees dip on first Monday, crosses 60 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4: The film marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a gap of 14 years.

Apr 20, 2026 07:14 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, released in theatres on Friday. The film marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after a decade. After a decent opening, the film performed well in the opening weekend. But the crucial Monday test awaits, and it will be interesting to see how the film performs today. (Also read: Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar)

Bhooth Bangla box office update at 7 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4: The film stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Bhooth Bangla has collected 3.59 crore on its fourth day of release, which is also its first Monday. Bhooth Bangla collected 3.75 crore in paid previews, and made a strong opening at 12.25 crore. On Saturday, the film showed growth, earning 19.00 crore. Sunday remains the highest single day collection for the film so far, at 23 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections of Bhooth Bangla to 73.61 crore and total India net to 61.59 crore so far.

About Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). Fans were excited to see the vintage comedy from the duo. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

 
priyadarshan akshay kumar
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