Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4 (updated live): Akshay Kumar film sees dip on first Monday, crosses 60 crore

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3 (updated live): Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, released in theatres on Friday. The film marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after a decade. After a decent opening, the film performed well in the opening weekend. But the crucial Monday test awaits, and it will be interesting to see how the film performs today. (Also read: Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay Kumar keeps the laughs coming in Priyadarshan horror-comedy that feels a tad too familiar)

Bhooth Bangla box office update at 7 PM

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 4: The film stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹3.59 crore on its fourth day of release, which is also its first Monday. Bhooth Bangla collected ₹3.75 crore in paid previews, and made a strong opening at ₹12.25 crore. On Saturday, the film showed growth, earning ₹19.00 crore. Sunday remains the highest single day collection for the film so far, at ₹23 crore.

This brings the total India gross collections of Bhooth Bangla to ₹73.61 crore and total India net to ₹61.59 crore so far.

About Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). Fans were excited to see the vintage comedy from the duo. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

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{{^usCountry}} The film revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila). She suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace, courtesy of their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But the lore goes that nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens next forms the rest of the story. The film received mixed to positive reviews upon release from audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film revolves around London-based Arjun (Akshay) and his sister (Mithila). She suddenly inherits a fortune and a palace, courtesy of their grandfather. Arjun travels to Mangalpur, India, to set up the palace for his sister's upcoming wedding. But the lore goes that nobody in the village gets married, as Vadhusur comes and steals the brides. What happens next forms the rest of the story. The film received mixed to positive reviews upon release from audiences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking with ANI, Paresh Rawal shared his experience of working in the film. He said, "It is always amazing to collaborate with Priyadarshan ji. Loads of fun. Bhooth Bangla is such a beautifully shot horror film that you might not have seen in India. It is amazing, with a very tight and taut script, and it maintains an excellent pace." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking with ANI, Paresh Rawal shared his experience of working in the film. He said, "It is always amazing to collaborate with Priyadarshan ji. Loads of fun. Bhooth Bangla is such a beautifully shot horror film that you might not have seen in India. It is amazing, with a very tight and taut script, and it maintains an excellent pace." {{/usCountry}}

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