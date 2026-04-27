Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar film collects 150 crore; beats Sky Force lifetime

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion, Bhooth Bangla, has received a thumbs up from audiences. Now in its second week, the horror comedy has crossed the ₹150-crore mark globally. (Also read: Is Bhooth Bangla anything like Bhool Bhulaiyaa? Did Akshay Kumar improvise on set? Writer Rohan Shankar reveals)

Bhooth Bangla box office update

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's film has seen growth in the second week.

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In a new post on X, Balaji Motion Pictures shared the latest box office numbers. Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹150.05 crore so far, read the post. In the caption, the makers wrote, “The laughter storm continues to rule the box office!”

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{{^usCountry}} After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, the overseas collections stood at $3.8 million after a week. Even though the film's daily collections have slowed to below ₹10 crore, Bhooth Bangla saw a jump in the second weekend, collecting ₹12.50 crore on Sunday. On Saturday, the film earned ₹10.75 crore. This takes the film's domestic haul to ₹113.40 crore after a span of 10 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, the overseas collections stood at $3.8 million after a week. Even though the film's daily collections have slowed to below ₹10 crore, Bhooth Bangla saw a jump in the second weekend, collecting ₹12.50 crore on Sunday. On Saturday, the film earned ₹10.75 crore. This takes the film's domestic haul to ₹113.40 crore after a span of 10 days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla has now crossed the lifetime haul of Sky Force. The Akshay and Veer Pahariya-starrer had collected ₹149 crore worldwide in its lifetime. The film has now become the 6th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history, crossing the lifetime of Maddock’s Munjya, which made ₹132 crore. The other five films in the list of highest-grossing horror comedies from Hindi cinema, which Bhooth Bangla is eyeing now, are Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore), Stree ( ₹180 crore), and Thamma ( ₹170 crore). About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhooth Bangla has now crossed the lifetime haul of Sky Force. The Akshay and Veer Pahariya-starrer had collected ₹149 crore worldwide in its lifetime. The film has now become the 6th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history, crossing the lifetime of Maddock’s Munjya, which made ₹132 crore. The other five films in the list of highest-grossing horror comedies from Hindi cinema, which Bhooth Bangla is eyeing now, are Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore), Stree ( ₹180 crore), and Thamma ( ₹170 crore). About Bhooth Bangla {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Akshay and Priyadarshan’s second horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

The film marks Priyadarshan's reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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