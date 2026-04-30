Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection: Akshay Kumar film hits 200 crore; beats Thamma, Stree lifetime hauls

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection day 13: The horror-comedy genre has another ₹200-crore film, as Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion, Bhooth Bangla, has crossed the mark. The film, which was released two weeks ago, crossed the mark worldwide on its 13th day on the back of a strong showing in its second week. With the film’s daily earnings dipping now and new releases on the horizon, it remains to be seen if it can cross the ₹300-crore mark before it ends its run.

Bhooth Bangla box office update

Bhooth Bangla box office collection: Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the Priyadarshan film. (ANI)

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Bhooth Bangla released on April 17 with paid previews the night before. The Akshay Kumar-starrer earned ₹58 crore net in India in its first weekend, reaching ₹100 crore on its second Saturday. After a promising second weekend, it faced the expected dip in earnings on Monday, but recovered again on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it added ₹3.50 crore net domestically, taking its India box office tally to ₹124.50 crore net ( ₹147.90 crore gross). The film should see some increase in collections over the third weekend, but new releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Raja Shivaji may hurt its chances.

Bhooth Bangla has performed well overseas as well. After a middling start in paid previews and on opening day, it earned $1 million in international territories on days 2 and 3. After 13 days, the film’s overseas gross stands at $5.6 million. By now, the film is almost dead in the water overseas. Its daily earnings in the international market have fallen below $80K. Yet it will aim to cross $6 million before it runs out of steam. The film’s worldwide gross has now reached a neat ₹200 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} This makes Bhooth Bangla only the third Hindi film and the sixth Indian film overall to cross this milestone in 2026. The horror-comedy will look to overtake Prabhas’ The RajaSaab ( ₹208 crore) soon. Bhooth Bangla beats Stree, Thamma lifetime haul {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This makes Bhooth Bangla only the third Hindi film and the sixth Indian film overall to cross this milestone in 2026. The horror-comedy will look to overtake Prabhas’ The RajaSaab ( ₹208 crore) soon. Bhooth Bangla beats Stree, Thamma lifetime haul {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With a worldwide gross of ₹200 crore, Bhooth Bangla is not just the 3rd-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, but also the 4th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history. In its second week, the film surpassed some recent big Bollywood releases like Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹176 crore). But its biggest success has been its performance against fellow horror-comedies. Having already beaten Bhediya and Munjya in its first week, Bhooth Bangla also surpassed the final collections of Maddock’s other two hits - Thamma ( ₹171 crore) and Stree ( ₹180 crore) in its second week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a worldwide gross of ₹200 crore, Bhooth Bangla is not just the 3rd-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, but also the 4th-highest-grossing horror-comedy in Bollywood history. In its second week, the film surpassed some recent big Bollywood releases like Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹176 crore). But its biggest success has been its performance against fellow horror-comedies. Having already beaten Bhediya and Munjya in its first week, Bhooth Bangla also surpassed the final collections of Maddock’s other two hits - Thamma ( ₹171 crore) and Stree ( ₹180 crore) in its second week. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhooth Bangla is now behind only Stree 2 ( ₹875 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹424 crore), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹266 crore) in the list of highest-grossing horror comedies from Hindi cinema. Whether it can enter the top 3 or not depends on how well it holds in its third weekend.

All about Bhooth Bangla

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the director’s return to Hindi films after five years. It is also his first collaboration with Akshay Kumar in 14 years. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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