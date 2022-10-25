Bhumi Pednekar: For me, it is very important to come back home for Diwali

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is super happy that she could wrap up her London schedule just in time and celebrate Diwali at her home, as that is what she needs after an intense and hectic work year.

“Diwali, just like other festivals, is extremely special to me. It is one of my favourite festivals. I have just come back to India as luckily we got an opportunity where we could wrap up our shoot earlier,” says Pednekar, who was shooting for Mere Husband Ki Biwi in London.

She adds, “Diwali makes me extremely nostalgic. I love spending time with my family and friends. It’s the time where we go all out, and just spread love. For me, it is very important to come back home every Diwali”.

As she is back just in time, she planned a Diwali bash for her family and friends, and will be spending Diwali at home chilling with her close ones.

“This year, I will spend Diwali at my home with my family. It has been a very intense and hectic year for me. I have literally come back home after many many months. So, I am going to stay in, do Diwali puja, good food, get ready and click pictures,” says the actor, adding, “I will be throwing a Diwali bash for a few friends this year. I have worked on as many as 5 projects together, making it almost impossible to catch up with anyone. I hope to take it easy for the week of Diwali and then, I get back to post production of my films”.

Opening up about her Diwali ritual, she says, “I always pray for Diwali. A simple Laxmi Pooja with my sister and mother, after we decorate our home in an eco friendly, natural way. As an actor my life has been super busy this last year so sharing my gratitude, expressing thanks and sharing my happiness in a family ritual, and through prayer, is special”.

In fact, Pednekar is happy that there is a sense of normalcy in Diwali celebrations after the whole pandemic experience. “There is a sense of relief for everyone! I have just returned from the shoot of a film in London, where life is absolutely normal now and people are preparing for the onset of the holiday season. Diwali in India too will be celebrated with double the fervour and energy this year. I am going to invite my friends and family for a Diwali get together at my home, and we will celebrate it with the spirit of togetherness,” says the actor, who will dive back into work after the festival.