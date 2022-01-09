Bhumi Pednekar reworks Aamir Khan song as caption for new photo, Patralekhaa says ‘next level hotness’

Bhumi Pednekar urged her followers to mask up amid the pandemic and she did so with a quirky post on Instagram. On Sunday, she was in a filmy mood and took inspiration from an Aamir Khan song for the caption of her post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi reworked the lyrics of the song Aati Kya Khandala from the 1998 film Ghulam and wrote: “Aey kya bolti tu? Aey kya main bolu? Mask pehno, Safe Raho. Varna no, ghoomenge, phirenge, nachenge, gaayeinge, no aish karengey aur kya.” Bhumi’s caption suggests that masking up is an unavoidable safety measure amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The song was picturised on Ghulam’s lead cast – Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo shows Bhumi posing in a beige skirt, paired with a brown bralette and shrug. Reacting to it, Patralekhaa commented: “Ufffff… Bhumi, this is next level hotness.” Tahira Kashyap and Kanika Dhillon also reacted with the fire emojis. In her comment, Tisca Chopra wrote: “Girrrl you gotta get us some iced sodas.”

Bhumi’s post comes at a time when India is battling the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Sunday, India recorded as many as 1,59,632 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the active total to 5,90,611. The actor had contracted the virus in April last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking with Hindustan Times at the beginning of this year, Bhumi said: “I would really hope that my films release in the cinema hall, but it can’t happen at the cost of the virus going out of control.” Bhumi’s upcoming projects include Govinda Naam Mera, Badhaai Do and Raksha Bandhan, which she finished filming last year.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19, Kartik Aaryan 'passes the baton' to her as he recovers

“2021 was a good year for me, when I shot four films. Even though great things were happening for me, a few months were really heartbreaking. It was a year when I along with my family fell sick, and recovered well. Now, I am very excited about all the films that I have completed. Also, this year will also be very busy with the projects that I have lined up. I am full of gratitude,” she had told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.