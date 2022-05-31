Bhumi Pednekar shares cute video of dogs in Himachal Pradesh, asks fans if they talk to dogs in ‘baby’ voice too

Bhumi Pednekar, who is a dog lover and often shares pictures and videos with them, has shared another video of her spending time with pups on her Instagram account. The actor, who is currently filming for The Lady Killer in Himachal Pradesh, shared a glimpse of the time she spent with the 'good boys' of the hills. Fans showered love on the video and praised Bhumi for her bonding with dogs. Also Read| Earth Day Special: Bhumi Pednekar says, ‘I live a good life, but make environment positive choices’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the video, which showed her petting dogs, feeding them, and talking to them in her baby voice. She also shared in the video that a dog has been following her for three kilometers. Bhumi had a huge smile on her face as she interacted with the pups and called them "good boys." In the caption, she asked her followers, "Do you baby talk dogs too?"

Fans commented heart emojis on the video. Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar wrote, "So cute boo," while actor Kubbra Sait commented, "Awwwh." A fan wrote, "Cuteness overloaded Bhums," while another commented, "These dogs are soo cute." A third one wrote, "Awww! This is soo cute bhums."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An animal welfare trust, Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA), reposted the video on their Instagram Stories and praised Bhumi for the work she has been doing for dogs. The actor had previously gotten two dogs, whom she had named after her and her sister Samiksha, adopted from the organisation. YODA called her a 'gully guardian,' and wrote, "She has been a massive help to so many critical cases at YODA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in The Lady Killer, marking their first film together. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh, the film went on floors recently in Manali. Ajay Bahl will be directing this suspense drama, which revolves around a small-town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive woman as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Bhumi will also be seen in Govinda Mera Naam, Raksha Bandhan, Bheed, and Bhakshak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON