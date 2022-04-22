Earth Day Special: Bhumi Pednekar says, ‘I live a good life, but make environment positive choices’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar feels immense responsibility to speak up about the climate change crisis and altering realities, not just a public figure, but a frightened citizen as well. That’s why she is urging people to make more climate positive choices.

“We have seen so many climate related disasters in the last few years, from areas in South Africa submerged, the pandemic experience, drought and famine. Climate change is the reason this is happening … But I don’t feel communities at large are doing enough towards addressing the issue. We need stronger policies by corporate and government to support the cause. There has been a shift but it is not enough,” Pednekar expresses her worry on World Earth Day today.

The actor, who has also used her voice to talk about the environment, taking on the role as climate activist, feels there is a need for constant messaging, reminding people that “we are in a crisis, and that we have reached a tipping point”.

“Humanity is all about protecting your loved one. But we aren’t really doing what we are supposed to do to protect our loved one… And it gives me sleepless nights. I fear a lot and that is why I think it’s very important for like minded people that believe in the cause to constantly speak about it,” says the climate warrior.

For the 32-year-old, the responsibility to be vocal about the issue doesn’t come from a place of being someone with certain power.

“It comes from a place of fear, and wanting to protect my loved ones. I’m fortunate that I’m at a place where I have people listen to what I have to say, and that’s why I’m making the most of it. The communication needs to be correct. For instance, when it comes to world leaders, our actions speak louder,” says the actor, who is currently shooting for her next project in Manali.

Here, she asserts that it is not about giving up your life. “Instead, it is about making climate-positive and environment-positive choices. We all want a life of convenience, and today we have better alternatives,” says the actor, who will plant a tree to mark the day.

That’s because every step counts. Pednekar picks her life as an example, and explains, “I live a good life, but I try to reduce my carbon footprint as much as possible. I make as many conscious and responsible choices as I can”.

Wrapping up, she pleads to people not to pretend that climate change is not the largest calamity that mankind is facing. “It’s time that we prioritise what is required, and to make sure that we do everything in our minds and in our power to leave a more abundant, greener, happier planet for future generations to come,” she ends on a hopeful note.