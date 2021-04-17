Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for Covid-19: 'I'm super positive about life'
Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for Covid-19: 'I'm super positive about life'

Bhumi Pednekar has recovered from Covid-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus. Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans.
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday said she has recovered from Covid-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus. Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans. "Am negative but super positive about life," she wrote, using hashtags 'No corona', 'healthy and wise' and 'isolation over.'

The 31-year-old actor had opened up about her Covid-19 diagnosis on April 5, writing she had "mild symptoms" and was under isolation. "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."

Shanaya reveals a bathroom habit in her latest Instagram post and it's relatable

Boney Kapoor shares rare pic of Sridevi and Tamil comedian Vivekh

Mahima spotted with daughter Ariana, Sara jets off to Maldives with mom

Mira turns muse for daughter Misha: 'She really is getting good with the camera'

"Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour," she had added.

During her quarantine period, she had shared a health update stating that she 'this is a lot harder than you can' and urged people to step out of the home if it’s really necessary.

Earlier this month, Pednekar was shooting for Karan Johar-backed film Mr Lele in the city with actor Vicky Kaushal, who had also contracted the virus. Kaushal tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday.

The second wave of coronavirus infected many celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others.

Also Read: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler won't boycott Georgia for superhero sequel

Bhumi was last seen in Durgamati, a horror-thriller on Amazon Prime. She will also be seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline.

bhumi pednekar covid-19 coronavirus

