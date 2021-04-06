Bhumi Pednekar on her Covid-19 diagnosis: 'Lot harder than you think'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has shared a health update for her fans after she tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The actor said that she spent the whole day sleeping and recovering.

Sharing a note on Instagram, she wrote, "Hello all…Am so overwhelmed by all the love that’s being poured in…thank you for keeping me in your prayers :) Sorry I haven’t had a chance to reply back to your message’s, calls or dm’s. I’ve spent yesterday sleeping and recovering. Just want to say, stay home and step out if it’s really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can.”

Earlier on Monday, she had shared the news of her diagnosis on Instagram as well. "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."

Requesting people to practice caution, she added, "Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour."

The second wave of coronavirus has infected multiple celebrities so far. Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song Baby Doll, became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with Covid-19.

Bhumi was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller Durgamati. She will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The movie, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline.

