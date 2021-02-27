Bhumi Pednekar visits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Ayushmann Khurrana calls the film ‘voice of my beliefs’

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana are celebrating six years of their hit film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The Sharat Katariya directorial marked Bhumi's acting debut as Sandhya and established Ayushmann, who played Prem, as the go-to star for playing small town roles.

Bhumi, who is currently shooting for Badhaai Do in Haridwar, visited the house where they spent 30 days for the shoot of the 2015 film. She shared a video on Instagram in which she enters the house located on the banks of river Ganga and goes on to show around the courtyard, Prem and Sandhya's room, the Shiva temple and the staircase which opens on the ghats of Ganga.

She says while filming herself with a selfie camera, "After six years, I am actually standing at the same spot where I gave my first shot. That was actually a phone call between me and Seema (Pahwa) ji where she is telling me 'apne pati ko rijhana chahiye (you should woo your husband). This is where Bhumi - the actor was born."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "A trip down memory lane, as I visit the place where it all started :) #6yearsofdumlagakehaisha. #gratitude #livingthedream. Thank you @yrf @sharatkatariya #ManeeshSharma @shanoosharmarahihai for making my dream come true. @ayushmannk for always being my Hero No. 1 in every way possible."

Also read: Did you know how Kareena Kapoor got her nickname 'Bebo' and why she was named Siddhima at first?

Ayushmann also celebrated the sixth anniversary of the film with a video montage of the film and said that he hasn't looked back in his career ever since he did the film. He wrote, "Films like #DumLagaKeHaisha have been the voice of my beliefs and these have also enabled me to write my own destiny in this industry. I never looked back after DLKH and so, it will always be a super special one for my career, for my life. I will forever be indebted to Adi sir, Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya for bringing this film to me. Grateful."

Bhumi had gained 27 kilos for the film which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.