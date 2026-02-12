Bhushan Kumar opens up about inflated box office numbers: ‘Sunny Deol told me to declare Border 2 normal figures’
Producer Bhushan Kumar addressed the issue of box-office figure manipulation at a Border 2 press conference, adding that the film's collections are organic.
Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar addressed the issue of manipulated box office figures in Bollywood during a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. While discussing the film's collections, Bhushan described the numbers for Border 2 as “organic,” taking an indirect jab at filmmakers who allegedly inflate box-office data to promote their movies.
Bhushan Kumar opened up about inflated numbers
In the Border 2's success press conference, which happened in Mumbai today, Bhushan said, “Everybody has their own perspective about how they want to announce films and box office numbers, but some things should not happen, and numbers are told in that manner. I don’t want to comment more on this,” Bhushan said.
He elaborated that prior to the release of Border 2, during advance booking, Sunny Deol advised the team to report actual figures rather than inflate them. “Sunny told me we should declare normal numbers because we keep hearing how people are buying tickets and doing other such things to promote their film, but we never even think of indulging in such activities. I answered Sunny that we are going full organic, our advances are organic. These things always come out if you do anything fishy, the audience gets to know,” Bhushan added.
About Border 2's success
Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, is produced jointly by T-Series and JP Films. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana. Drawing inspiration from real events during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film portrays the combined strength and valour of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force as they defend the nation.
Fans have particularly responded to Sunny's return in uniform, a role that resonates strongly with audiences who fondly remember his character from the original film. The sequel maintains a balance of patriotism, action, and emotional drama, which has contributed to its positive reception. According to Sacnilk.com, Border 2 has now achieved worldwide collections of ₹432 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
