Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya admires Disha Patani's new pics, but not without praising fiancee Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya hit two birds with one stone when he commented on actor Disha Patani's new Instagram post, but not without complimenting his fiancee, Disha Parmar.

The Malang actor, on Thursday, posted pictures of herself, posing in a lacy bodysuit. Rahul commented, "Disha naam mein hi kuch khaas baat hai (There is something special about the name Disha)," and added fire emojis, tagging his fiancee.

Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday, while he was in the Bigg Boss house. While she couldn't immediately respond to his proposal, the couple have proceeded with wedding plans after the show ended. Disha said in an interview that she was 'shocked' at the proposal, and had 'tears' in her eyes watching it unfold on television.

His mother had said that preparations are on and the wedding is likely to take place in June this year. In March, Rahul told a leading daily, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months. Both of us are calm people. We aren’t fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later.”

Rahul and Disha recently shot for a music video, titled Madhanya. The first poster for the video was unveiled on Thursday. The 'wedding love song' has been performed by Rahul and singer Anees Kaur.

Rahul finished in second place on Bigg Boss 14, losing out to winner Rubina Dilaik. Disha Patani, meanwhile, will tentatively be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next, provided its release date holds.