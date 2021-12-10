Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant shouts at housemates for throwing away bhindi, calls them ‘jaanwar’. Watch

In a new promo shared by Colors, Bigg Boss 15 housemates were seen fighting again, this time over wastage of food. Rakhi Sawant could be seen shouting at the contestants and calling them “jaanwar (animals)” for throwing away food.

Umar Riaz asked who threw the bhindi (ladyfingers) in the dustbin. Devoleena Bhattacharjee complained to Rakhi about the vegetables being thrown away. Tejasswi Prakash, who is the kitchen-in-charge, came in and explained she threw away the ladyfingers because they were rotting. Rakhi then shouted, “Tum log jaanwar se kam nahi ho (You guys are no less than animals).” She then shouted at Tejasswi, “Yeh galat hai, Teja (This is wrong, Teja).”

Devoleena angrily told Tejasswi, “Toh pucho, teen log hain na kitchen mein. Kyunki sabzi sabke liye hai (You should ask first, there are three others on kitchen duty. These vegetables are for everyone in the house).” Tejasswi continued to stand her ground and said that she found the vegetables to be rotten. She also questioned why she should consult others, when she is also on kitchen duty, and asked why she would lie about the vegetables.

Rakhi then seemed to be addressing Bigg Boss as she said, “Agar inhone sabziyan feki hain toh is ghar mein sabziyan nahi aayengi (If they have thrown vegetables away, then no more vegetables should come to this house).” A furious Tejasswi then shouted “bass (enough)”.

Devoleena and Rakhi entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants last month. Devoleena was a contestant in Bigg Boss 13 but quit the show early due to health reasons. She then entered Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Rakhi appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss in 2006. She then entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger last year. While she reached the finals, she chose to give up her shot at winning the trophy for a bag full of money.