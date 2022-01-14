Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant teases Shamita Shetty about Karan Kundrra, says ‘uski nazar tum pe thi’. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi Sawant will be seen teasing Shamita Shetty about Karan Kundrra, reveals a promo. The video also shows Tejasswi Prakash arguing with Karan for not saying anything when anyone teases him about Shamita.

In a new promo video from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi tells Shamita, “Karan phas gaya Tejasswi ke sath, nahi toh uski nazar toh tum pe he thi (Karan got stuck with Tejasswi but he was eyeing you only).”

In another part of the video, Tejasswi is seen talking to Karan about Rakhi and how she is teasing Karan and Shamita about each other. She says, “Jise mein boyfriend bula rahi hun usko kisi or ke sath tease kiya ja raha hai or woh react bhi nahi kar raha hai (The guy I am calling my boyfriend is not reacting when someone is teasing him about someone else).”

Hearing this, Karan stands up in anger and says, “I am done with people telling me what to do. I will do whatever I want to do. Tumhe achha nahi lag raha hai toh back off (If you are not liking it then just back off).”

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi fought with Shamita for being friends with Karan. She said, “Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye toh usse bhi toh pucho (You are dying to be friends with Karan, you should ask him if he also wants that).” Hearing Tejasswi's words, Shamita got furious and told her, “You are so jealous and insecure, shame on you.”

Tejasswi and Karan's love story started on the show and soon, the couple got popular on social media with fans calling them TejRan. In an earlier episode, Karan went down on his knees and proposed to Tejasswi, asking her to be his girlfriend.

