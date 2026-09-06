Bigg Boss 20 premiere: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show; time and other details revealed

The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss, one of the most popular and entertaining reality shows on Indian television, is all set to return with a brand-new season. Hosted once again by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 promises high drama and unexpected twists with the theme ‘Vardaan’.

Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere when and where to watch

Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss 20.

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Bigg Boss 20 will kick off with a grand premiere today, September 6. Viewers can watch the grand premiere on JioHotstar from 9 PM. Like last season, the reality show will move to an OTT-first approach this year too, streaming on JioHotstar first, before getting a delayed telecast on Colors TV. Viewers can air Bigg Boss 20 grand premiere on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Who are expected to join Bigg Boss 20?

The makers have been dropping promos to tease the show’s contestants, one of whom is expected to be Badshah’s estranged wife, Isha Rikhi. A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 revealed that actor-politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, will be one of the contestants.

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Deep Dive What is the premiere date and time for Bigg Boss 20? Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6, streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. What is the theme of Bigg Boss 20? The theme of Bigg Boss 20 is ‘Vardaan’, which includes a twist in gameplay described by Salman Khan as 'Jeevan Daan', suggesting an unexpected evolution in how the game is played. What unique features are included in the Bigg Boss 20 house design? The Bigg Boss 20 house features a whimsical design inspired by Alice in Wonderland, incorporating colorful elements, a shark-themed pool, and two secret rooms.

{{^usCountry}} Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, Karan Wahi’s ex Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, and Khushi Dubey are some of the names circulating. Even boxing legend Mary Kom’s name has been brought up as one of the rumoured contestants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, Karan Wahi’s ex Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, and Khushi Dubey are some of the names circulating. Even boxing legend Mary Kom’s name has been brought up as one of the rumoured contestants. {{/usCountry}}

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About the Bigg Boss house

The Season 20 house is built around the idea of duality, bringing together elements that normally would not belong in the same space. Familiar objects have been given unusual twists, creating a house that feels colourful, lively and a little out of the ordinary. The house has been designed this season, taking inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland.

Room No. 20 adds another layer of mystery to the new Bigg Boss house. The space has been kept under wraps for now, with its surprise set to be revealed only as the season progresses. It gives viewers one more detail to watch out for once the contestants step into the house and the game begins.

Bigg Boss 20 theme

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In the trailer, Salman introduced the season’s central twist, saying, “Bigg Boss mein milega, meri jaan... extra jeevan daan (You'll get an extra lease on life in Bigg Boss, my dear),” before signing off with his trademark “Tathas-two”. Salman opened up about the new theme and hinted that the extra lease on life may not be as straightforward as it sounds. The actor said, “The game in Bigg Boss changes every year. This time, it’s not just the game that’s changing, but the way it is played as well. ‘Jeevan Daan’ isn't as straightforward as it sounds. As for the rest—well, you’ll find out once inside the house.”

Speaking about the season, Alok Jain, Head Hindi & English Entertainment Business, JioStar (Streaming, TV & Studios) said in a statement, “Twenty seasons is a landmark milestone for any entertainment franchise, and for Bigg Boss Hindi, it is a celebration of a journey that has continued to evolve with every season. As we enter this milestone chapter, we wanted to reimagine the game and raise the stakes in a way that feels fresh, unexpected and exciting for both contestants and audiences.”