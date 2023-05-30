Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover show off new car purchase of 90 lakh: 'Devi's new ride'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took home their new car, a white Audi Q7, on Tuesday. They dubbed the new vehicle as their six-month daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's 'new ride'. On Instagram, Bipasha shared a video that showed the couple having a mini-unveiling ceremony for the new car which is worth around ₹90 lakh. They even cut a cake in celebration. Fans wished the couple and Devi on their new purchase. (Also read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi’s half-birthday with balloons, gifts and a pink-themed party)

The Grovers unveil their new car

Bipasha Basu, with husband Karan Singh Grover, shared a video of her new car on Instagram.

The actor added the video of herself and Karan walking towards the covered car. She wrote, "Devi’s New Ride (red heart and evil eye emojis) Durga Durga (folded hands emoji) Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar." In the Instagram Reel, Bipasha and Karan do the unveiling honours themselves. Karan wore a black T-shirt with blue jeans, while Bipasha wore a black and white shirt with white pants and pink heels. There are two small balloon towers in front of the white car. Afterwards, Bipasha and Karan cut a cake with the employees at the car showroom.

Friends and fans congratulated the couple on their latest car. One fan shared, "The best Car Ever (heart eyes emojis) Good drive!" Another fan wrote, "Congratulations n all my love to my little mithoo ‘Devi’ on her first car and a beginning to many more material luxuries to add to her life from here onwards n forward and love to mommy daddy too." Yet another asked, "Congrats Bipasha! This is another big achievement and I wish you all three memorable rides in that beauty!! Stay blessed. Are you gonna personalize the car plate according to your daughter's name abbreviations and DoB?"

Devi's half-birthday

Earlier this month, Bipasha Basu and Karan celebrated photos of daughter Devi's half-birthday. The couple had a pink-themed celebration at home. The actor also wrote on Instagram, "Happy 6 months to our heart... Devi... Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts... Grateful."

How did they meet?

Bipasha and Karan got married on April 30, 2016 after meeting a year earlier on the sets of their film Alone. They welcomed their first child Devi on November 12, 2022. The couple worked together on the MX Player series Dangerous directed by Vikram Bhatt.

