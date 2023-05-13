Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate daughter Devi’s half-birthday with balloons, gifts and a pink-themed party

On Saturday, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to their Instagram handles and shared cute photos of daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover as she celebrated her half-birthday. The couple shared pictures of Karan with Devi along with heartfelt notes. Bipasha gave a glimpse of the cute little party they threw to mark Devi's milestone. Devi was born on November 12, 2022. Also read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally reveal daughter Devi's face, fans feel she resembles her dad Karan Singh Grover holds daughter Devi close in new photos.

On Friday, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover had a party at home to celebrate Devi's half-birthday. Bipasha shared a cute photo of Karan and Devi, which was clicked at the pink-themed celebrations – there were pink balloons, presents wrapped in pink paper and some toys.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated the day with a cute party.

"Happy 6 months to our heart... Devi... Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts... Grateful," Bipasha captioned her post. Devi's face was not visible in the picture with her father.

Karan Singh Grover also shared a picture of himself with Devi, in which the two were seen together with the sunset in the background. "Happy half year birthday to our heart. Devi. Mama and papa love you mostest! Thank you all for your love and wishes!" the actor wrote with their candid photo, which was taken from behind.

Actor Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi.

Last year, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the news of her daughter's birth and revealed her name. Sharing a picture of her daughter's feet, Bipasha had written the baby's birthdate: 12.11.2022 and revealed her name: Devi Basu Singh Grover. "The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," she wrote.

Karan and Bipasha tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They had fallen in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. Bipasha and Karan announced her pregnancy in August last year by sharing a picture from their maternity photoshoot.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha Basu had shared that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the Covid-19 pandemic, but they dropped the idea after the pandemic hit. “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived,” she said.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Bipasha had also recalled the time when she got to know about her pregnancy, and said, “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”

