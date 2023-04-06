Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally reveal daughter Devi's face, fans feel she resembles her dad

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed the face of their baby girl Devi born in November last year. They shared two adorable pictures of her on Instagram. Several of their industry friends and fans were overjoyed to see the child and blessed her. Some also felt she resembled her father Karan. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have revealed Devi's face.

Sharing the pictures, Bipasha Basu wrote on Instagram, “Hello world … I am Devi (heart emoticon and several nazar amulets) #devibasusinghgrover.” Arti Singh, whom Bipasha and Karan had wished on her birthday in separate posts on the same day, reacted to Devi's pics, saying, “Awwwwwwwwww deviiiiiiii first photo on my birthday.”

Kajal Aggarwal reacted to the post, “Cutest little munchkin, love and blessings to little Devi.” Sussanne Khan wrote, “She is absolutely gorgeous, god bless you three loads of love darling.” Her sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also commented, “God bless your beautiful angel. May she be blessed with health wealth happiness prosperity success love laughter luck and more in abundance. May she live a happy healthy long life and make you both very proud. Ameen.” Sagarika Ghatge also wrote, “Cutie pie … God bless your princess.” Rajiv Adatia wrote, “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww she’s soooooooooo cute!!!! God bless!!!”

One of their followers wrote in the comments section, “She's got the looks... A star is born.. May God bless her with gud health always.” Another wrote, “Most Beautiful Bachcha! God bless her all the happiness in the world.” Karan's fanpage reacted to the post, “Karan ki carbon copy.” A fan also added, “She’s so cute she looks like her dad bless.”

In a September interview last year, Bipasha had shared about the struggles she faced during her pregnancy. She told Harper's Bazaar, "No amount of planning was going to prepare me for what came next though. The first few months of my pregnancy were extremely difficult. People talk about morning sickness, I was sick all day long. Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside.

