Bipasha Basu calls out insensitive paparazzi for brutal body shaming after she gave birth: I went through major trolling

Bipasha Basu has always been known in the Hindu film industry as one of the fittest stars. She has also promoted fitness and health for women for many years. In a new cover for Elle India, Bipasha opened up about the standards for women's bodies and how they become topics for discussion on social media. The actor, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022, with Karan Singh Grover, shared that she faced intense trolling for her body.

What Bipasha said

Actor Bipasha Basu opened up about facing trolling. (File Photo/ PTI)

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In the chat, Bipasha candidly spoke about the unrealistic expectations placed on women after giving birth. She said, “The conversation around women’s bodies is quite bizarre even now. Magically, when you give birth, you are supposed to get back into the shape of your twenties even when you are in your forties. What's expected of a 20-year-old is expected of a 40-year-old. And if you’re not bouncing back, they’re going to troll you. They’re going to be massively brutal.”

‘They don’t see how much effort the woman must be putting in’

She went on to add, "I went through major, major trolling. A few insensitive paps took really bizarre pictures of me. They don’t see how much effort the woman must be putting in, how much they have to do with a baby, with their life, with their lifestyle and also their personal pressures. Nobody really cares. Everybody expects you to bounce back. I’m an extremely confident person, so no kind of trolling can break me. I know what my journey is, I know what work I need to put in, when I need to put it in, and I will go with that. Outside noise does not really matter.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bipasha is often seen sharing adorable family moments and fun memories with her daughter on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bipasha is often seen sharing adorable family moments and fun memories with her daughter on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story

Karan and Bipasha first met on the sets of the film Alone in 2015. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance. The couple dated for nearly a year before tying the knot in April 2016. They have now been together for a decade and embraced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s work front

Bipasha was last seen in the web series Dangerous. Written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, the series marked her OTT debut alongside Karan Singh Grover. The show also featured Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in key roles and is available to watch on MX Player. The actress has been away from films for quite some time now.