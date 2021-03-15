Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch here
Bipasha Basu is in love with Karan Singh Grover's new 'levitation' video. Watch here

Actor Bipasha Basu has reacted to a new video posted by her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in which he appears to float in the air.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016.

Actor Bipasha Basu was all 'love' for her husband, Karan Singh Grover, who shared a video of himself performing a 'levitation' on Instagram.

On Monday, Karan shared a video of himself, doing a complicated upper-body workout. "Levitate," he wrote in his caption, as the workout made it appear as if he was floating in the air. "Loveeeeee," Bipasha commented, in awe of her husband. Businessman Raj Kundra commented, "Now do it with one hand."

The couple recently worked together on Dangerous, which marked Bipasha's acting comeback after several years. Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016, and tag their social media posts with the slogan 'monkey love'.

Karan recently said in an interview that having a child is 'natural progression' in a couple's life, but said that he had some growing up to do himself before taking the next step.

Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost

Shirley Setia: There were days when I started doubting myself

Janhvi is a 'cherry bomb' in new pics. Check out Roohi star's new photoshoot

Randeep Hooda: The fact that filmmakers still find me unexplored is the biggest compliment

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked if Bipasha’s pregnancy rumours frustrate him. “Why would I bang my head against the wall? It is a natural progression -- people meet, fall in love, get married and then have a baby. But then, it’s okay if you don’t have a baby for some time. People are planning our family already, so let them plan. It’s okay. I have told so many people so many times that I am pregnant, nobody believes me, so I don’t know,” he said.

Also read: Karan Singh Grover on having a baby with Bipasha Basu: ‘I still have a little growing up to do myself’

“I am open to the idea of being a father in life but sooner or later, I think I still have a little growing up to do myself. That is happening very slowly, so let’s see,” he added.

bipasha basu karan singh grover

