Karan Singh Grover on having a baby with Bipasha Basu: ‘I still have a little growing up to do myself’
- Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
Every few months, rumours of Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu starting a family emerge. In a new interview, he said that having a baby is ‘natural progression’ but suggested that they were in no rush.
Karan and Bipasha, who recently starred together in the MX Player series Dangerous, got married in April 2016. They often share mushy Instagram posts about their ‘monkey love’.
In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked if Bipasha’s pregnancy rumours frustrate him. “Why would I bang my head against the wall? It is a natural progression -- people meet, fall in love, get married and then have a baby. But then, it’s okay if you don’t have a baby for some time. People are planning our family already, so let them plan. It’s okay. I have told so many people so many times that I am pregnant, nobody believes me, so I don’t know,” he said.
Karan continued the joke about him being pregnant and asked Siddharth if he could see the ‘pregnancy glow’ on his face. On a more serious note, the actor said that he was open to the idea of having children, but said there are no plans to start a family in the near future.
Also read | When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri: ‘It's a bit beyond me to bribe the Indian government’
“I am open to the idea of being a father in life but sooner or later, I think I still have a little growing up to do myself. That is happening very slowly, so let’s see,” he said.
Karan and Bipasha recently holidayed together in the Maldives. Sharing a picture from their vacation, he wrote on Instagram last week, “May the universe bless everyone with infinite unconditional love.. #lovehaswon #monkeylove.”
On the work front, Karan plays the lead role in the just-released Qubool Hai 2.0, alongside Surbhi Jyoti. Bipasha, meanwhile, was last seen in Dangerous, which marked her acting comeback after several years.
