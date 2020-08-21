Bipasha Basu recalls harassment at the hands of ‘top producer’, sending him expletive-laden message by mistake

bollywood

Actor Bipasha Basu has recalled an unfortunate incident when she was harassed by a ‘top producer’ early in her career. Bipasha said that she had already cultivated a no-nonsense image in the industry, and put an end to the misbehaviour.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, she said, “I was a young girl and I was staying alone. I always had this image of mine which was fierce and of someone who won’t tolerate ant bulls**t. So a lot of people were scared of me anyway. But there was this one time, I remember when I signed a film with a top producer. I had come back home and I got a text message from him saying ‘Missing your smile’. I was too young and I felt a little weird. But I ignored it. After a few days, he again sent me the same text.”

The actor said that the problem was solved almost by chance. An expletive-laden message about the experience, intended for a friend, was mistakenly sent to the producer by Bipasha. “But it worked and there were no texts anymore. I told my secretary to take the signing amount and return it to him because I didn’t want to work with him anymore,” she said.

Bipasha said that she ran into the producer at an event later, but the moment he saw her, he walked away quietly. “It was funny watching that happen,” she said.

Bipasha recently returned to acting in the streaming show Dangerous, which also features her husband, Karan Singh Grover. She told Hindustan Times about working on the show, “As individual actors, we both liked our parts and the content which the show has to provide. That’s a wise decision for an actor when you like it and then you know your husband is playing your co-star; it’s a bonus.”

