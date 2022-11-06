Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of bare baby bump, poses cosily with Karan Singh Grover. See pic

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reached a Mumbai hospital to welcome their baby on Saturday, Bollywood's other mom-to-be Bipasha Basu took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her baby bump. The Raaz actor is pregnant with her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover. Also read: Bipasha Basu shares new pic from maternity photoshoot, says 'love the body you live in'

The picture shows Bipasha lying on bed in a strapless denim outfit. Karan is seen lying next to her with a hand on her bare baby bump. “My world,” Bipasha captioned the picture which showed her hand on Karan's cheek.

Bipasha Basu poses with Karan Singh Grover.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They had fallen in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone. A week ago, Bipasha had revealed that she is currently on bed rest. Sharing a picture of herself tucked in bed, the actor had written, “Bedrest ain’t fun when you have so much work to do before Baby arrives. Telling myself to just chill..just chill.”

She had also shared a picture of her posing in a dress from Alia's recently launch maternity wear brand. She was last spotted with Karan at Ayaz Khan's birthday dinner. Even Ayaz Khan's wife is expecting a baby. During the dinner, both Ayaz and Karan were teasing each other by calling them “papa, papa”. Bipasha had her pastel-themed baby shower in September.

Talking about the difficulties she faced during the pregnancy, Bipasha had told Harper's Bazaar in an interview, "The first few months of my pregnancy were extremely difficult. People talk about morning sickness, I was sick all day long. Either I was on my bed or in the loo. I could barely eat and I’d lost a lot of weight. It was only after a few months went by that I felt this horrible wave of sickness subside. I didn’t get any intense cravings, my body isn’t wired like that. Although, in small bursts, I would crave salty and be repelled by anything sweet. Which was a change since normally my sweet-tooth works on overdrive. But alas, it’s clearly not what the baby wants."

