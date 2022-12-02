Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's cute gesture, dedicates a song to her. See pic

Actor Bipasha Basu has shared a new picture giving a glimpse of her newborn daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover spending time with her. Taking to Instagram Stories, Bipasha posted a zoomed-in photo in which Devi held her thumb as the baby lay on the bed. Bipasha and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi in November this year. (Also Read | Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover get sweet surprise gift for daughter Devi from Sonam Kapoor)

In the picture, neither Bipasha nor Devi's face is visible. Bipasha, who sat next to Devi, kept her hand near her daughter. The baby held Bipasha's thumb with her left hand. In the photo, Devi wore a navy blue outfit, while Bipasha opted for a printed green dress. Though Bipasha did not caption the picture, she tagged Karan. She also added the song You Are My Sunshine to the mother-daughter photo.

Earlier, Bipasha posted a photo of herself and Karan on Instagram. In the photo, they stood in front of each other smiling and touching their noses. Bipasha wore a peach-coloured dress while Karan opted for a white outfit. She captioned the post, "Always my number 1. My person. #monkeylove #newparents."

A few days after welcoming Devi, Bipasha gave a glimpse of the baby on Instagram. In the picture, Karan held Devi, whose face was edited with a white heart emoji, while Bipasha smiled as she looked at their daughter. She captioned the post, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel: 1) Quarter cup of you, 2) Quarter cup of me, 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love, 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness, 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter. The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in 2015. The film marked their first on-screen collaboration. The duo tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

