Bipasha Basu shares video with daughter Devi as they ring in new year with Karan Singh Grover. See pics

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Bipasha and Karan celebrated their first new year as parents with little Devi. Bipasha said she would start 2023 with ‘faith.’ She also posted a video expressing her gratitude for 2022 for giving her ‘joy of bundle' Devi. Karan and Bipasha welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022. (Also read: Nick Jonas shares unseen pics, videos of Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti; fans 'love the Bollywood music in background')

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bipasha posted a video of herself with her daughter as Karan recorded them on New Year's Eve. She said in the clip, “2022, you were magical, you got me the best gift of my life, my little bundle of joy, Devi and I cannot wait what 2023 is going to get for us, for all of us. I wish you guys all the very best and a very happy new year to everyone. Loads of love.” She gave a flying kiss to her fans at the end. Bipasha wrote with the video, “Bye 2022 (red heart, hand folded and evil eye emojis).”

Taking to Instagram Reels, Bipasha posted a video with Karan with their daughter Devi. She wore yellow nightwear, while Karan wore a white T-shirt. Bipasha held her daughter in arms and pouted while posing with her husband and daughter. She did not reveal Devi's face and hid it with a big white heart emoji. She captioned her post, “(Trident emblem emoji) Let's start 2023 in faith that all changes are possible at all times. Begin to believe it…to see it.” She used ‘happy new year’, ‘happy 2023’, ‘monkey love’, ‘grateful’ and ‘blessed’ as the hashtags in her caption.

Bipasha Basu shared video and picture via Instagram Stories.

Reacting to the cute family picture, one of Bipasha's fans wrote, “When are we going to see beautiful devi (red heart emoji)?” Another fan commented, “Happy new year to Devi and the mommy and daddy. May it be more magical for the three of you and your loved ones too.” Other fan wrote, “Look at her tiny little head. Happy new to my monkeys and our angel Devi.” A comment also read,“Most beautiful family."

In November, Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha had shared a post to announce the birth and the name of her daughter. The text read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

