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Bobby Deol gets a kiss from mom after Bandar release; Sunny Deol is all praise for his performance

The story revolves around Samar (Bobby Deol), a fading singer-actor desperately trying to salvage his declining career, who is accused of sexual assault. 

Jun 06, 2026 06:14 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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The Deol family is celebrating a special milestone. Sunny Deol recently took to social media to share a heartwarming photograph of his younger brother Bobby Deol with their mother, Prakash Kaur. The candid image, posted after the release of Bobby's latest film Bandar, shows Prakash Kaur affectionately kissing her son on the cheek.

A rare glimpse into the Deol family's private world

After Bandar release, Sunny Deol shares rare photo of mom with Bobby.

The candid photograph gives fans a beautiful, rare glimpse into the private life of the Deol family. In the frame, Bobby leans in close as his mother affectionately kisses his cheek. Prakash Kaur, wife of late actor Dharmendra, has chosen to stay out of the media spotlight over the decades. .

Alongside the touching image, Sunny publicly celebrated his younger brother’s latest creative triumph. Sharing the post, he wrote, “So happy, Bob. Love you.” Over on his Instagram story, he uploaded a wave of critical reviews and added, "Everyone's raving about your performance. But nobody is more proud than mom. Love you, Bob."

Bobby Deol's performance in Bandar wins praise

The film features an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi, Raj B Shetty and Nagesh Bhonsle. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

 
bobby deol sunny deol
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