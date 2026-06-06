Bobby Deol gets a kiss from mom after Bandar release; Sunny Deol is all praise for his performance

The Deol family is celebrating a special milestone. Sunny Deol recently took to social media to share a heartwarming photograph of his younger brother Bobby Deol with their mother, Prakash Kaur. The candid image, posted after the release of Bobby's latest film Bandar, shows Prakash Kaur affectionately kissing her son on the cheek.

A rare glimpse into the Deol family's private world

After Bandar release, Sunny Deol shares rare photo of mom with Bobby.

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The candid photograph gives fans a beautiful, rare glimpse into the private life of the Deol family. In the frame, Bobby leans in close as his mother affectionately kisses his cheek. Prakash Kaur, wife of late actor Dharmendra, has chosen to stay out of the media spotlight over the decades. .

Alongside the touching image, Sunny publicly celebrated his younger brother’s latest creative triumph. Sharing the post, he wrote, “So happy, Bob. Love you.” Over on his Instagram story, he uploaded a wave of critical reviews and added, "Everyone's raving about your performance. But nobody is more proud than mom. Love you, Bob."

Bobby Deol's performance in Bandar wins praise

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{{^usCountry}} The family celebration arrives at a high point for Bobby Deol, who is earning widespread acclaim for his lead role in Bandar. Written by the duo of Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the narrative stems directly from a real-life event. The story revolves around Samar (Bobby Deol), a fading singer-actor desperately trying to salvage his declining career. His life is thrown into absolute chaos when he is suddenly arrested following a sexual assault complaint filed by a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi). The arrest triggers a chaotic, sensationalised media and legal circus, leaving Samar treated like a helpless ‘bandar’ forced to dance through one gruelling institutional hurdle after another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family celebration arrives at a high point for Bobby Deol, who is earning widespread acclaim for his lead role in Bandar. Written by the duo of Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the narrative stems directly from a real-life event. The story revolves around Samar (Bobby Deol), a fading singer-actor desperately trying to salvage his declining career. His life is thrown into absolute chaos when he is suddenly arrested following a sexual assault complaint filed by a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi). The arrest triggers a chaotic, sensationalised media and legal circus, leaving Samar treated like a helpless ‘bandar’ forced to dance through one gruelling institutional hurdle after another. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During a conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel, director Anurag Kashyap highly praised Bobby Deol for his absolute commitment to his upcoming film Bandar. He expressed deep admiration for the actor’s creative choices, especially considering the major box office highs and lows Deol has navigated throughout his decades-long career. He said, “A complete surrender for somebody who’s been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he’s getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, ‘I want to do it.’ Because he’s thinking, ‘I’ve never been asked to just be vulnerable.’ He’s so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked. Every single scene he has performed is with such fantastic actors. Bandar is full of theatre actors, great actors from all languages, five National Award winners.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel, director Anurag Kashyap highly praised Bobby Deol for his absolute commitment to his upcoming film Bandar. He expressed deep admiration for the actor’s creative choices, especially considering the major box office highs and lows Deol has navigated throughout his decades-long career. He said, “A complete surrender for somebody who’s been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he’s getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, ‘I want to do it.’ Because he’s thinking, ‘I’ve never been asked to just be vulnerable.’ He’s so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked. Every single scene he has performed is with such fantastic actors. Bandar is full of theatre actors, great actors from all languages, five National Award winners.” {{/usCountry}}

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The film features an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jitendra Joshi, Raj B Shetty and Nagesh Bhonsle. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

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