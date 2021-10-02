Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bobby Deol returns as DJ one more time, his playlist only has Naiyo Nayyo. Watch
bollywood

Bobby Deol returns as DJ one more time, his playlist only has Naiyo Nayyo. Watch

Published on Oct 02, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Bobby Deol turned DJ again.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Bobby Deol, who once said that he was ‘conned’ into a DJ gig, seems to be giving it another shot. A video shared by a mobile brand announced the return of ‘DJ Bobby’ for what is touted to be India’s ‘biggest’ Diwali party.

The advertisement showed Mouni Roy telling Himesh Reshammiya at a party that the DJ has not shown up. “Meri party mein main thodi na gaaunga (I can’t sing at my own party, can I)?” he asks her in response. Bobby then enters with a fake arm sling a la Soldier, to save the day.

An Ajnabee reference features in the video too, Bobby’s laptop password is shown to be ‘everything is planned’. The playlist mainly contains different versions of Naiyo Naiyo. This is a tongue-in-cheek reference to his previous DJing gig, at a nightclub in 2016, where guests reportedly demanded a refund after he only played songs from his film Gupt. At one point, he even joins Himesh and Mouni on the dance floor.

In an interview with Huffington Post in 2017, Bobby talked about his DJ gig and how he ended up becoming fodder for memes and jokes. “I practically got conned. Some dude approached me to show up at a club and advertised it as if I was going to be the DJ for the night. He told me about this but assured me that I don't really have to play,” he said.

“Now, I don’t know jack s**t about DJing. It’s an intricate job, not everyone can just get behind a console and get on it. So I showed up thinking I’ll hang around and leave but I know it backfired. People made a lot of fun. Now, a friend of mine sings, ‘DJ wale Bobby mera gaana baja do,’ to me all the time,” he added.

bobby deol
