Bobby Deol reveals Animal's viral Jamal Kudu dance scene was his idea: We used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head

Animal might have drawn polarising responses from many, but if there's one aspect from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film that has united audiences, it is the entry song of Bobby Deol's character Abrar. In Animal, Bobby Deol's character enters dancing to the song Jamal Kudu, while balancing a glass on his head. His entry song has since become a rage on the internet. Now, the actor has opened up about the viral scene from the film in an interview with Bollywood Spy, and talked about how he came up with the step himself, and went on to praise the director for great taste in music. (Also read: Bobby Deol on Animal's ‘toxic masculinity’ criticism: ‘Films are influenced by society’)

Bobby Deol on his entry scene in Animal

Bobby Deol's entry scene in Animal went viral on the internet.

Speaking to Bollywood Spy about his entry scene in Animal, Bobby Deol said: "He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me ‘I will play this in your introduction.’"

Bobby Deol on the viral dance step

The actor further added what happened during the choreography of the scene. "When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I was like, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remembered how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our head. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it.”

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action film Animal, released on December 1, and has minted ₹717.46 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rannvijay Singh, a man who learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh (played by Anil Kapoor) and sets out to exact revenge. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

