Bobby Deol reveals both his sons want to work in Bollywood: ‘Thought elder son would do something else’

Looks like the acting bug has bitten the next generation of the Deol family. Bobby Deol recently revealed that both his sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol, are keen to make their mark in Bollywood. While the actor had hoped his elder son, who studied finance, would settle in the US and pursue a different career path, the youngster has other ambitions.

Bobby Deol on his kids

Bobby Deol got married to Tania Deol in 1996 and welcomed their first child together, Aryaman Deol, in 2001.

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In an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby spoke about his children’s interests and talents and shared why the world of cinema continues to attract the next generation of the Deol family.

When asked whether his son Aryaman would enter films, Bobby revealed that both of his children dream of becoming actors. Bobby also shared that he had hoped his elder son would choose a different professional path.

Bobby said, “Both my sons want to become heroes. What can I do? This industry is such that whether you're a doctor, engineer or from any other profession, somewhere in your heart, you feel that maybe you can become an actor too. I made my elder son study finance. He went to New York University and passed with honours. He was really good at studies. I thought maybe he would do something else, settle in America, build a career there, and we'd visit him… But he wanted to become an actor.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the actor, his son is currently honing his skills and undergoing training before stepping into the film industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the actor, his son is currently honing his skills and undergoing training before stepping into the film industry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about his elder son, Aryaman, Bobby said, “He's learning now. He's trying acting and working on himself… He is very talented. During COVID, when everyone was stuck at home, he taught himself filmmaking. He learned how films are edited, how sound effects are added, how dubbing works. He taught himself everything. He worked on his physique. He is 21 now. He also trained himself in dance by watching YouTube videos. He put in a lot of hard work.” More about Bobby Deol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about his elder son, Aryaman, Bobby said, “He's learning now. He's trying acting and working on himself… He is very talented. During COVID, when everyone was stuck at home, he taught himself filmmaking. He learned how films are edited, how sound effects are added, how dubbing works. He taught himself everything. He worked on his physique. He is 21 now. He also trained himself in dance by watching YouTube videos. He put in a lot of hard work.” More about Bobby Deol {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bobby Deol got married to Tania Deol in 1996 and welcomed their first child together, Aryaman Deol, in 2001. Their son Dharam Deol was born in 2004. Tanya Deol holds a diploma in interior design and had initially designed Bobby's costumes for some of his films. She has her own chain of personalised furniture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby Deol got married to Tania Deol in 1996 and welcomed their first child together, Aryaman Deol, in 2001. Their son Dharam Deol was born in 2004. Tanya Deol holds a diploma in interior design and had initially designed Bobby's costumes for some of his films. She has her own chain of personalised furniture {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Bobby will soon be seen in Bandar. The trailer of the project introduced him as Sameer Mehra, a wannabe rockstar accused of sexual assault. Bandar also marks the first collaboration between him and Anurag Kashyap. The screenplay comes from writers Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the creative team behind projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

He will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is the first female-led spy thriller from the YRF stable. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and is set to release in theatres on July 10.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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