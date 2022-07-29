Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur makes rare appearance on his Instagram, visits him during shoot

Actor Bobby Deol shared rare pictures with his mother Prakash Kaur on his Instagram account. The mother-son duo’s pictures have won hearts on the internet. Bobby is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash. (Also read: Sunny Deol shares a perfect picture with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Bobby posed candidly in a bright pink turban. He wore a pathan suit as Prakash Kaur sat next to him. While the first picture featured Prakash smiling for the camera, both of them appeared to be in the middle of a conversation in the next picture. In the caption of the post, the actor simply wrote, “Love u Maa,” with lots of red heart emojis.

After Bobby shared the pictures on Instagram, celebrities such as Chunky Panday, Vikrant Massey, Darshan Kumaar and Rahul Dev among others dropped heart emojis in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Looking so nice in turban.” “She looks a lot like Sunny,” commented another fan referring to Bobby’s brother, Sunny Deol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Sunny Deol had treated fans to a picture of himself alongside Bobby and Dharmendra. He also said that life is all about love and being loved as the Deols posed on a couch. The picture showed Sunny wearing a black tee, denim and a black blazer, Dharmendra opted for a white shirt and black trousers paired with a brown blazer and Bobby, on the other hand, in a denim shirt and jeans as they all smiled for the camera. “Happiness is loving and being loved. That’s what life is. #life #love #loved,” read Sunny’s post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bobby made his acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat. Some of his best films are Soldier, Badal, Bichhoo, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Ajnabee, Humraaz, and many more. He recently celebrated 25 years of his hit film Gupt, with Kajol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON