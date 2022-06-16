Bobby Deol twins with son Aryaman Deol on his 21 birthday, Dharmendra says ‘jeete raho’

Actor Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a new picture of himself with son Aryaman Deol, who turned 21 on Thursday. On this occasion, the actor called his son ‘angel’ and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my Angel #21stbirthday.” The picture features them twinning in black t-shirts. (Also read: Dharmendra says 'chup hoon, bimaar nahi' as he dismisses hospitalisation rumours)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Bobby is seen in his bearded look. He hugs Aryaman as the latter holds him for the camera. Both poses with their smiling faces. Their picture appears to be taken inside their house. Reacting to the rare picture of the father-son duo, Bobby's father, actor Dharmendra commented, “Happy Birthday Aryaman Jeete Raho,” with lots of emojis.

Several other celebrities dropped warm birthday wishes for the birthday boy. Abhishek Bachchan wrote to him in the comments, “Happy birthday.” While Seema Khan called Aryaman ‘handsome’, Twinkle Khanna showered love upon him with a red heart emoji. Others, such as Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Darshan Kumaar have also extended their wishes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bobby Deol is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. He tied the knot with Tanya Deol in 1996. The couple is parents to their two sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol. Talking about his sons, Bobby previously said that he doesn’t mind seeing Aryaman and Dharam follow in his footsteps and join Bollywood.

Earlier this year in March, he told ETimes, “I know that people have seen Aryaman's pictures on the internet and I feel really proud that they are looking at him as this amazing hunk. As a father I feel proud when I hear that, but when I started my career, everybody thought I was this hunk and a good-looking boy. I've seen that. It's not really about how good looking you are or how bad looking you are." Quoting his experience, he added, "Any actor in our industry has never had a good start and a good ending in their careers. It's always been either a bad start, followed by a good ending or vice versa. It's difficult, but I would definitely want to see both Aryaman and Dharam on the silver screen."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bobby recently appeared in MX Player’s web series Aashram, where he plays a self-proclaimed godman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON