Bollywood director Esmayeel Shroff dies at 62; Govinda, Padmini Kolhapure pay tribute: ‘It's a huge loss’

Esmayeel Shroff died in Mumbai on Wednesday following an illness, as per reports. The director had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, reportedly almost a month ago after suffering a heart attack. He was 62. Govinda, Padmini Kolhapure and Ashoke Pandit paid tribute to the late filmmaker. Also read: Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79 in Mumbai, fans pay tribute

He had directed Bollywood movies such as Ahista Ahista, Zid, Agar, God and Gun, Police Public, Majhdhaar, Dil Akhir Dil Hai, Bulundi, Nishchaiy, Suryaa and Jhuta Sach. His last film as a director was Thoda Tum Badlo, Thoda Hum, which was released in 2004. It featured Arya Babbar and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

Actor Govinda, whose first film Love 86 was directed by Esmayeel Shroff, mourned the loss of the filmmaker. He told ETimes, “I’m deeply saddened. My career started with his film. Uparwala unko jannat naseeb karaye (may God place his soul in heaven). May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind.”

Padmini Kolhapure also recalled working with the late filmmaker as she paid her tribute. She called him a ‘very sensitive director’ with a ‘smiling face’. In a separate interview with ETimes, the actor said, "I did Thodisi Bewafaii and Ahista Ahista with him. Ahista Ahista is very close to my heart. He seemed strict in his demeanor but he had a smiling face. He was very sure about what he wanted and he would put it across. We got along very well as actor-director. He was a very sensitive director. It's a huge loss. He left his mark in the industry."

Padmini further said that while filming Ahista Ahista, she and her co-stars Shashikala and Nanda would always talk in Marathi. She said Esmayeel would tell her he did not understand what they were all talking about. Remembering him, she said he was a man of few words. He was very calm and unassuming, she added.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also mourned the death of Esmayeel Shroff. He tweeted on Thursday, “Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff ji... Had directed many hits including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, Surya etc. It’s another big loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family…”

