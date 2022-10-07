Veteran actor Arun Bali dies at 79 in Mumbai, fans pay tribute: 'He was so good in every role'

Veteran actor Arun Bali, known for his role as Kunwar Singh in Swabhimaan, died at the age of 79 on Friday. As per the news agency ANI, the actor died in Mumbai. His last film, Goodbye, released in theatres on October 7. Also read: Koi Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies in Mumbai days after heart attack

Following the news of his death, fans paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. A person wrote, "God bless his soul. He was so good in every role." Another one tweeted, "He was such a natural actor. RIP." A fan also said, “Saw him battling for life, and surviving in the reel, but he bids us goodbye on the day of the release.”

Arun Bali was last seen in the film Goodbye, released on Friday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang and Abhishekh Khan. The film revolves around the death of a family member.

Earlier this year, Arun was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease and hospitalised. Member of CINTAA, Nupur Alankar, told ETimes then, "I was on call with Arun Bali sir when I sensed something is majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. After that I tried contacting his son Ankush, but couldn't get through. Then I called up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush's colleague and got his other number and I advised him to take Arun sir to the hospital immediately."

Arun Bali's daughter told Nupur that he has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis. Nupur had said, "Today I received a call from Arun ji's number... he couldn't speak clearly at all. His daughter Itishree informed me about his condition. I am truly concerned. I pray for his fast recovery."

Arun worked in several films and television series including the 1991 period drama Chanakya where he played King Porus. He also essayed the role of chief minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the film Hey Ram (2000). He is known for playing Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum. He is known for his roles in 3 Idiots, Kedarnath and Panipat among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail