Bollywood star kids assemble to party: Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more. See pics

Bollywood star kids came together once again to party on Saturday. Orhan Awatramani, the enigmatic BFF of all of Bollywood babies, took to Instagram to share photos from their latest rager. In attendance were Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Mahikaa Rampal, Palak Tiwari and others. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence about rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani: 'He’s had my back for a long time')

Orry shared a bunch of photos of Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, who appeared to have headed straight for the party after his lunch with the whole of Pataudi family earlier in the day. He wore a white shirt, black leather jacket for the party. He struck a few poses like a supermodel and later photobombed others. Nysa, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, looked her usual happy self in a pink outfit. Also spotted in red was Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak. She struck a pretty pose for Orry's camera, with her hands to her chin. Also making a rare appearance was Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa. She is the actor's older daughter.

Recently, talking to Cosmopolitan India, Orhan spilled the beans about his job profile. He said, “I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard." When asked if he has a 9 to 5 job, he answered, “No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”

He also said that he cannot describe his profession as he is a 'singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.' About his Bollywood aspirations he said, “I get offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to watch the movie, because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now."

Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. He has an elder sister, actor Sara Ali Khan. He recently assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It is not known if he is interested in becoming an actor like the rest of his family.

Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. She was recently seen in Harddy Sandhu's hit track Bijli Bijli. She will be seen in horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

