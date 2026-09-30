Bollywood's 'unluckiest' title: 9 films, all flops; hero battled depression, star lost all work, makers went bankrupt

Even before numerology became almost omnipresent in film titles in Hindi cinema, superstitions governed how makers selected the titles of their mega projects, right down from the choice of words and even spellings. If a word, phrase, or letter seemed to work, it was often repeated. Director Arjun Hingorani was known to use three Ks in his film titles, be it in Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan?, Kahani Kismat Ki, or Katilon Ke Kaati. So perhaps it is surprising that one film titled managed to give flop after flop and yet filmmakers persisted with it. This one word, used either fully or in part, in various spellings, gave Bollywood nine flops over 40 years, ending many careers and stalling others.

Bollywood’s ‘unluckiest’ film title

Simi Garewal in a still from Subhash Ghai's Karz.

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Karz (Urdu for debt or loan) is the word that caused Bollywood grief nine times. Three films have been made over the years with this title. While on six other occasions, it was part of the film’s title. On all nine occasions, the films bombed at the box office, with no respite. The first Karz, starring Rishi Kapoor and Simi Garewal, released in 1980 and bombed. Its remake, starring Himesh Reshammiya and Urmila Matondkar, faced a similar fate. In between was Sunny Deol’s Karz: A Burden of Truth, also a flop.

Rishi Kapoor in a still from Subhash Ghai's Karz

The other six box office duds are Karz Tere Khoon Ka (1988), Doodh Ka Karz (1990), Pyar Ka Karz (1990), Karz Chukana Hai (1991), Mahaan Karz (1991), and Doodh Ka Karz (2016).

How Karz films left their stars and makers reeling

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{{^usCountry}} Subhash Ghai made Karz in 1980, the first film with the title. Inspired by the 1975 Hollywood thriller, The Reincarnation of Peter Proud, the film starred Rishi Kapoor as a rockstar who finds he is the reincarnation of Raj Kiran’s character and must avenge his murder. Also starring Simi, Tina Munim, and Pran, the film only earned ₹4 crore at the box office, defeated by Feroz Khan’s Qurbani, which also released at the same time and drew the audience away. In his autobiography, Rishi would later write that the film’s failure left him unsure about his career, leaving him depressed. The film later gained a cult following, particularly for its music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subhash Ghai made Karz in 1980, the first film with the title. Inspired by the 1975 Hollywood thriller, The Reincarnation of Peter Proud, the film starred Rishi Kapoor as a rockstar who finds he is the reincarnation of Raj Kiran’s character and must avenge his murder. Also starring Simi, Tina Munim, and Pran, the film only earned ₹4 crore at the box office, defeated by Feroz Khan’s Qurbani, which also released at the same time and drew the audience away. In his autobiography, Rishi would later write that the film’s failure left him unsure about his career, leaving him depressed. The film later gained a cult following, particularly for its music. {{/usCountry}}

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A remake, titled Karzzzz, was released in 2008. It starred Himesh in Rishi’s role, with Urmila, Shweta Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, and Dino Morea alongside. Made on a budget of ₹24 crore, it managed to earn only ₹16 crore. As per reports, the film's makers were left on the verge of bankruptcy as a result. The film’s failure particularly affected the two female leads. Urmila, a star before the release, found no work after this, and was never seen in a major film again. Shweta Kumar, who debuted with this film, also disappeared from Bollywood after this.

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Himesh and Urmila's Karzzzz left the makers in debt.

Harry Baweja’s 2002 film Karz: The Burden of Truth, starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty. The film made only ₹15 crore at the box office and was heavily panned by critics. Of the other six films using the title, none crossed even ₹5 crore at the Indian box office.

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With a decrease in the usage of Urdu words and phrases in Hindi film titles (arguably as they don’t appeal to younger audiences), there hasn’t been a ‘karz’ film in Hindi cinema in 10 years.