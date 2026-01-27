Edit Profile
    Border 2 vs Pathaan vs Fighter: Sunny Deol beats Hrithik Roshan, challenges Shah Rukh's stardom in Republic Day battle

    Border 2 box office collections may not have set a new benchmark for Republic Day, but certainly challenged Pathaan's skyrocketing figures.

    Updated on: Jan 27, 2026 3:03 PM IST
    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    It was in 2023 that Republic Day became a legitimate ‘festive’ weekend in Indian cinema’s release calendar. Shah Rukh Khan returned from his hiatus with Pathaan, and Bollywood breathed again as the film broke box office records. Since then, a patriotic film has released every year on the Republic Day weekend, formalising it as a big event weekend. Till now, no film had come close to what Pathaan had managed. But Sunny Deol’s Border 2 came close this year, almost threatening to knock the SRK blockbuster off its perch

    Border 2 vs Pathaan vs Fighter: Who won the Republic Day box office battle
    Border 2 vs Pathaan vs Fighter vs Sky Force

    Pathaan released on a Wednesday, the eve of Republic Day, giving itself a massive five-day extended weekend. The film broke new ground for Bollywood, minting 280 crore net in five days, including a staggering 70 crore on Republic Day alone. The following year, Siddharth Anand tried to recreate the magic with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. The film earned 41 crore net on Republic Day and an underwhelming 115 crore in its four-day extended weekend. In 2025, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force fared even worse, opening badly at 16 crore, before recovering to earn 31.60 crore on Republic Day. Its weekend gross - in three days - was just 73 crore.

    While many had assumed that Pathaan’s run was a one-off and Republic Day clearly wasn’t an event weekend, Border 2 proved that notion wrong. Riding on a wave of patriotism and nationalism, along with good-old nostalgia, the war drama earned 180 crore net in its four-day weekend, including a more-than-impressive 59 crore on Republic Day. On January 25, it earned 54.50 crore, just 3% shy of what Pathaan had managed on the same date three years prior. Clearly, the Sunny Deol-starrer came agonisingly close to dethroning Pathaan as the king of Republic Day releases. But even as the film failed to do that, it has shown that the weekend holds the power to launch a certain genre of films, and that Pathaan’s mark can be beaten.

    FilmR-Day collectionWeekend netDaily avgWorldwide gross
    Pathaan 70.5 crore 280 crore 56 crore 542 crore
    Border 2 59 crore 180 crore 45 crore 251 crore
    Fighter 41.2 crore 115 crore 29 crore 204 crore
    Sky Force 31.6 crore 73.2 crore 24.4 crore 95 crore

    All about Border 2

    Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 hit Border, which starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff. Border 2 brings Sunny back, pairing him with three new leads - Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film opened to mixed reviews, but has done exceedingly well at the box office, minting 251 crore worldwide in four days.

    • Abhimanyu Mathur
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Abhimanyu Mathur

      A journalist with over 13 years of experience, Abhimanyu Mathur watches movies and TV shows, and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them too. Having also covered sports, lifestyle, and civic areas, he specialises in entertainment.Read More

    recommendedIcon
