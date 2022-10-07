Brahmastra's Rasiya Reprise features unseen deleted scene, fans praise Arijit Singh's soulful rendition. Watch

The reprise version of Brahmastra's popular song Rasiya was released on Friday, four weeks after the film's release. The new version, sung by Arijit Singh, had fans praising his voice. Many also noticed that it contained one deleted scene from the film, featuring the lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Also read: Internet is mindblown over how perfectly Dil Dooba fits over Ranbir, Alia's Kesariya dance mix)

Alia took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the new version's video with the fans. The video features one deleted scene from the movie where Alia can be seen in an orange outfit with heavy earrings and colourful flowers in the background. A parallel scene shows Ranbir's character emerging out of a Durga puja pandal. The original Rasiya was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi.

Many fans called this a superior version, praising Arijit's vocals. One fan commented, “Arijit's voice always touch to heart. Living legend.” Another fan commented, “Arijit Singh is the brahmastra of Indian music industry.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for Arijit's voice, while others praised that unseen cut scene.

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, released on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam after seven years in the making. It marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Alia. The two began dating each other after working on the film and married this year in April. They are currently expecting their first child together.

Brahmastra has been a box office success, grossing over ₹410 crore at the global box office in four weeks. It is also the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, surpassing hits like The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Alia's own Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia will be next seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. The film will release on Netflix. She also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. It is helmed by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release in 2023. Ranbir will be seen next in Animal, opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

